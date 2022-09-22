6 dead as 40 passenger-boat capsizes in Benue.

The statement said that the command got information on Tuesday at 1.00 p.m. that a boat transporting 40 passengers from Guma LGA to Buruku LGA for business capsized in the river around Fada Village in Guma LGA of the state.

Anene said that the combined efforts of the police and fishermen in the area led to the rescue of 26 passengers who were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

She said that six corpses were recovered and a search for the remaining eight passengers was ongoing.

The police spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Wale Abass, had commiserated with the families and the friends of the victims.