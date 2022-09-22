RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

6 dead as 40 passenger-boat capsizes in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Benue on Thursday confirmed the death of six persons in a boat mishap which occurred in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The statement said that the command got information on Tuesday at 1.00 p.m. that a boat transporting 40 passengers from Guma LGA to Buruku LGA for business capsized in the river around Fada Village in Guma LGA of the state.

Anene said that the combined efforts of the police and fishermen in the area led to the rescue of 26 passengers who were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

She said that six corpses were recovered and a search for the remaining eight passengers was ongoing.

The police spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Wale Abass, had commiserated with the families and the friends of the victims.

She added that the CP charged travellers who choose water transportation to employ maximum safety measures while travelling especially now that the volume of water was very high.

News Agency Of Nigeria

