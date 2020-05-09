Six coronavirus patients receiving treatment at one of the treatment centres in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have been discharged.

The FCT minister, Mohammed Bello announced this via his Twitter handle on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

According to him, this development brings the total number of recoveries in Abuja to 46.

He tweeted, “Dear FCT residents, I am delighted to announce the discharge of an additional six (6) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative in the subsequent tests carried out.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 46 as at 10 am, May 9th, 2020.”

While commending the FCT health workers for their efforts, the minister maintained that more efforts are being sustained to ensure the recovery and discharge of more patients from the isolation and treatment centres.

Currently, Abuja has the third-highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria with 336 cases.

Abuja has also recorded four coronavirus-related deaths.