50,000 Lagos residents to get operational grant

Basit Baruwa, Coordinator of the NG-CARES Lagos Unit, while speaking at the Performance and Technical Review Workshop held for Livelihood Support Officials on Saturday, said the programme would be extended for a year to further empower 50,000 Lagos residents.

He said: “This well coordinated profiling and impeccable operation which was initially supposed to run from 2021 to 2023 has been extended for a year to further support vulnerable businesses in Lagos Communities.

“The NG-CARES Lagos unit had done very well and was rated fourth in the country for empowering indigent and vulnerable residents who were monitored to conform with the Social Register of Lagos State”.

The Coordinator, admonished the officials to act professional when carrying out their duties, adding that they should desist from cutting corners to reap beneficiaries from the cash grants being given.

Speaking also, Mrs Oluwatoyin, Head of Delivery Platform 1.3 under WAPA urged the officials to be diligent and dedicated when carrying out their duties.

She said the ministry would continue to work with NG-CARES to make the programme a success.

“Your professionalism must exude excellence which Lagos State is noted for