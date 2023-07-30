ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

50,000 Lagos residents to get operational grant

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oluwatoyin, Head of Delivery Platform 1.3 under WAPA urged the officials to be diligent and dedicated when carrying out their duties.

Some officials of NG-CARES at a workshop in Lagos. [NAN]
Some officials of NG-CARES at a workshop in Lagos. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Basit Baruwa, Coordinator of the NG-CARES Lagos Unit, while speaking at the Performance and Technical Review Workshop held for Livelihood Support Officials on Saturday, said the programme would be extended for a year to further empower 50,000 Lagos residents.

He said: “This well coordinated profiling and impeccable operation which was initially supposed to run from 2021 to 2023 has been extended for a year to further support vulnerable businesses in Lagos Communities.

“The NG-CARES Lagos unit had done very well and was rated fourth in the country for empowering indigent and vulnerable residents who were monitored to conform with the Social Register of Lagos State”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coordinator, admonished the officials to act professional when carrying out their duties, adding that they should desist from cutting corners to reap beneficiaries from the cash grants being given.

Speaking also, Mrs Oluwatoyin, Head of Delivery Platform 1.3 under WAPA urged the officials to be diligent and dedicated when carrying out their duties.

She said the ministry would continue to work with NG-CARES to make the programme a success.

“Your professionalism must exude excellence which Lagos State is noted for

“I urge you all to embrace the technical hitches for deliberate remodifications, even as you prepare to do more for the glory of Lagos State on this National Collaboration with World Bank,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke clears more half-salary arrears owed by Aregbesola's administration

Adeleke clears more half-salary arrears owed by Aregbesola's administration

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

Police begin investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer

Police begin investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer

50,000 Lagos residents to get operational grant

50,000 Lagos residents to get operational grant

How we sold 2 FG-owned helicopters for ₦1.2bn – Aviation college

How we sold 2 FG-owned helicopters for ₦1.2bn – Aviation college

Yahaya Bello receives more PDP defectors ahead of Kogi guber election

Yahaya Bello receives more PDP defectors ahead of Kogi guber election

Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East

Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East

Tinubu wouldn't have abandoned me like this, woman who sold property to support Obi

Tinubu wouldn't have abandoned me like this, woman who sold property to support Obi

Group tasks Tinubu on rebuilding Nigeria’s institutions

Group tasks Tinubu on rebuilding Nigeria’s institutions

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions