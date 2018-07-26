Pulse.ng logo
5 persons died as boat capsizes in Lagos

Tragedy 5 persons died as boat capsizes in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed five persons died, as boat capsized at Ebute Terminal, in Lagos.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu said that the agency received a distress call at about 5.57pm on Wednesday.

Tiamiyu said that on arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a 20 capacity passenger boat belonging to Blue sea capsized mid-sea, enroute Ikorodu from Lagos Island.

He said that the immediate cause of the boat mishap was not yet known.

Unfortunately, five persons (four adult females and one adult male) were confirmed dead as a result of the incident.

”Their bodies were deposited at the morgue at Ikorodu General Hospital, while five persons (four female and onr male) were rescued alive,” Tiamiyu said.

He said that the rescue was carried out by the combined efforts of LASEMA, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

Recovery efforts are still on-going as at the time of this report.

