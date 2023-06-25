5 die as speed boat capsizes in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boat capsized on its way to Oron in Akwa Ibom.

A senior naval officer attached to the Eastern Naval Command, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident and said that the command played a major role in rescuing some of the victims.

“The Navy partook in the rescue mission; we at least rescued 14 of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t give you the exact position of the boat because we only rushed for the rescue mission, but I’m sure the command will soon release a statement to this effect,” he stated.

NAN gathered that 20 persons boarded the boat at Marina in Calabar.