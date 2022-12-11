4th Mainland Bridge will spur development – Lagos Govt

The meeting, which took place in Isheri Estate, in Ogun, was for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (EIA) of the proposed Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Project on Arepo, Opic, Isheri, Igbogbo Bayeku, Agric-Owutu, Ishawo, Tapa, and adjoining communities.

Adeyoye, who was represented by her Project Director in the Ministry, Mr Tokunbo Ajanaku, thanked the stakeholders from Lagos and Ogun States and sought their support towards the execution of the 37-kilometer road with 16 different routes.

She said three bids were in their final stages and captured the interests of the communities – direct beneficiaries of the project – in mitigating all environmental impacts.

She said the project was a transport infrastructure solution and was divided into three sections; Island, Mainland, and Lagoon sections.

She added that the government was meticulous, and transparently carrying stakeholders along at every stage.

She said the project provided a holistic solution to perennial flooding on the axis because the area would be the exit point of the bridge, which took its bearing from Abraham Adesanya on the Island.

Responding to questions from residents who wanted rail incorporated, Adeyoye said the project had a Bus Rapid Transit Corridor included, adding that spaces were provided for expansion.

Adeyoye said the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge, which had a three to four years completion period, was not a white elephant project but had a holistic solution to flooding and other climate issues.

The Special Adviser said the state’s Strategic Transport Master Plan comprised five roads out of which three were nearing completion, one suspended and only the 4th Mainland Bridge was yet to start.

“What is outstanding is this laudable project which is the 4th Mainland Bridge,” she said.

She said because the project was a Public Private Partnership (PPP), there was a need to spell out every process allowing the opportunity for feedback, hence the stakeholders meeting.

She added that 16 different routes and alignments had been charted in the last three years and various tests and studies had been done, including the EIA.

Mr Afolabi Oladunni, consultant to the project, said the bridge would be an international project, hence the need to involve and carry along the people who were the end users through a transparent process.

He explained that six interchanges would be built now, while an additional three would be built in the future.

Speaking on the project overview, Mr Tola Johnson, said climate change had been taken care of.