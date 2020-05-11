47 health workers treating coronavirus patients in Kano state have tested positive for the virus.

The state’s task force coordinator, Tijjani Husain disclosed this during a press conference on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

According to TheCable, Tijjani said the infected health workers had contracted the disease the previous week, adding that no health worker got infected in the last few days.

He also said that the transmission of the virus among health workers has reduced to “prompt actions” of the state government.

The coordinator maintained that 576 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Kano.

According to him, 32 patients have been discharged, while 21 fatalities have been recorded.

He said, “Out of the total number of confirmed cases in Kano State, we recorded 21 deaths.”

“On Saturday; we also recorded 84 new suspected cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of the suspected cases to 1,820 in the state.

“Between Saturday and Sunday, 29 of the 84 samples collected were confirmed positive to the virus. So far we have collected 2,072 samples in the state.”

He also disclosed that over 1,000 frontline health workers in the state are undergoing special training on handling the disease.