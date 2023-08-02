'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

An Assistant Public Health Officer at WHO, Mrs Uju Ojiagwu, gave the statistics in Awka on Wednesday at the first August Women Health Conference organised by the Wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo.

The conference is sponsored by WHO as part of events to promote Mrs Soludo’s project– ‘Healthy Living Campaign’. Ojiagwu said that the 45% vaccination coverage was low.

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over, which is why the COVID-19 vaccines have become routine vaccines that help to protect us against the deadly virus.

“Also, there are many unimmunised children in the state, as mothers do not take their children to health centres for vaccination.

“Our mothers have a big role to play in routine childhood vaccination to protect children against diseases and secure their health.

“Take the message home to your communities. During your August meetings, educate women on the benefits of their families receiving COVID-19 vaccine and immunisation for children,” she said.

In her address, Mrs Soludo said that the Healthy Living Campaign was aimed at educating the residents on the need to improve on their health-seeking behaviours. Soludo urged the women to prioritise good nutrition for their families by eating natural foods.

She also advised them to ensure environmental hygiene as well as make healthy living a lifestyle.

“The health challenges we are experiencing in the state is because we do not pay attention to what we eat, our environment and health in general.

“We need to cut down on processed foods and embrace backyard farming to harvest and eat natural foods which are medicinal to the body systems, organs and general health.

“We need to also encourage our mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding and adhere to children’s routine immunisation to make them healthy,” she said.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, thanked Mrs Soludo for taking up health interventions for women and children as her pet project.

“The wife of our governor launched free cervical cancer screening, and no fewer than 4,760 women have been screened so far; 91 are infected and scheduled for treatment,’’ he said.

Obidike said that Rota virus vaccine which costs ₦9,000 had been made free in the state, adding that free cleft lip and palate surgery was ongoing. According to the official, the free surgery is being done by the state in partnership with UNICEF.