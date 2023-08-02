ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Soludo also urged the women to prioritise good nutrition for their families by eating natural foods.

Dr Nonye Soludo at the August Health Conference for Women in Anambra (Photo by NAN)
Dr Nonye Soludo at the August Health Conference for Women in Anambra (Photo by NAN)

Recommended articles

An Assistant Public Health Officer at WHO, Mrs Uju Ojiagwu, gave the statistics in Awka on Wednesday at the first August Women Health Conference organised by the Wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo.

The conference is sponsored by WHO as part of events to promote Mrs Soludo’s project– ‘Healthy Living Campaign’. Ojiagwu said that the 45% vaccination coverage was low.

The fight against COVID-19 is not over, which is why the COVID-19 vaccines have become routine vaccines that help to protect us against the deadly virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, there are many unimmunised children in the state, as mothers do not take their children to health centres for vaccination.

“Our mothers have a big role to play in routine childhood vaccination to protect children against diseases and secure their health.

“Take the message home to your communities. During your August meetings, educate women on the benefits of their families receiving COVID-19 vaccine and immunisation for children,” she said.

In her address, Mrs Soludo said that the Healthy Living Campaign was aimed at educating the residents on the need to improve on their health-seeking behaviours. Soludo urged the women to prioritise good nutrition for their families by eating natural foods.

She also advised them to ensure environmental hygiene as well as make healthy living a lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The health challenges we are experiencing in the state is because we do not pay attention to what we eat, our environment and health in general.

“We need to cut down on processed foods and embrace backyard farming to harvest and eat natural foods which are medicinal to the body systems, organs and general health.

“We need to also encourage our mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding and adhere to children’s routine immunisation to make them healthy,” she said.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, thanked Mrs Soludo for taking up health interventions for women and children as her pet project.

The wife of our governor launched free cervical cancer screening, and no fewer than 4,760 women have been screened so far; 91 are infected and scheduled for treatment,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obidike said that Rota virus vaccine which costs ₦9,000 had been made free in the state, adding that free cleft lip and palate surgery was ongoing. According to the official, the free surgery is being done by the state in partnership with UNICEF.

He also added that Mrs Soludo facilitated the distribution of Mama kits for pregnant women.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse' – Speaker

'Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse' – Speaker

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

'Nigerians want functional refineries as solution to economic woes' – Expert

'Nigerians want functional refineries as solution to economic woes' – Expert

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate

Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death