RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

446 killed, 985 kidnapped in 6 months in Kaduna - Govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of 446 people have lost their lives in Kaduna State as a results of banditry, terrorism and communal clashes from April to September, 2022, an official said in Kaduna on Friday.

Executive Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Executive Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Recommended articles

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, gave out the figures when he presented the 2022 2nd and 3rd Quarter Report on security to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.

He also said that 985 persons were kidnapped during the period under review across the state, with 804 of the number kidnapped in the 3rd quarter, while five persons each were raped in the 2nd and 3rd quarter.

The commissioner said 258 persons were injured in the 2nd quarter and 156 in the 3rd quarter, while 5,999 and 1, 133 animals were rustled in the two quarters, respectively.

Aruwan, however, said a total of 74 AK-47 Rifles, five locally made riffles, 5,398 live ammunition, and 11 pump action magazines where intercepted between April and September in the state.

The commissioner further said that 168 bandits were neutralized by troops within the period with 59 killed n the 2nd quarter and 109 in the 3rd quarter.

He warned that the activities of bandits has adversely impacted farming activities including livestock production.

The commissioner said it was important to block the flow of illicit drugs that’s fueling the criminals.

He added that the main sources of funding for the bandits are ransoms from kidnapped hostages, gun running and leasing of weapons to groups who lacked the capacity to acquire weapons.

Aruwan said the state will continue to strengthen its intelligence network, so as to remain ahead of the criminals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Prominent PDP elder in Sokoto, Bojo-Bodinga defects to APC

2023: Prominent PDP elder in Sokoto, Bojo-Bodinga defects to APC

2023: Kwankwaso urges electorate to study his blueprint

2023: Kwankwaso urges electorate to study his blueprint

CAN prays for peaceful elections in Nigeria 2023

CAN prays for peaceful elections in Nigeria 2023

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

446 killed, 985 kidnapped in 6 months in Kaduna - Govt

446 killed, 985 kidnapped in 6 months in Kaduna - Govt

Tinubu holds presidential rally on sit-at-home day in Anambra, Imo

Tinubu holds presidential rally on sit-at-home day in Anambra, Imo

God hasn't told me anything about 2023 elections - Adeboye

God hasn't told me anything about 2023 elections - Adeboye

The North will forever be grateful if they vote for me - Peter Obi

The North will forever be grateful if they vote for me - Peter Obi

I've passed through better schools than Tinubu, Atiku, others - Obi

I've passed through better schools than Tinubu, Atiku, others - Obi

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

BANDITS

Parents in tears as bandits abduct 39 children in Katsina farm