400 Nigerians deported from UAE arrive at Abuja airport.

The deportees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by officials from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Their return was facilitated by the NSA office in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The deportees according to the NTA include 90 females and 310 males.

The recent diplomatic issues between Nigeria and UAE

This is coming barely a month after the Federal Government repatriated 190 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates.

Upon their return, the National Emergency Management Agency sensitised them on the importance of conducting themselves with decorum and responsibility.

This deportation occurs against the backdrop of the recent diplomatic issues between Nigeria and the UAE.

It would be recalled that two years ago, the country imposed a visa ban on Nigerians and also stopped the Emirates Airline from flying to Nigeria after the Central Bank of Nigeria failed to remit an estimated $850 million in revenue to the UAE.

However, earlier this year, both countries reached an agreement and the Asian country lifted its travel restrictions on Nigerians.