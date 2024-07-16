RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FG repatriates 190 Nigerians from UAE

Segun Adeyemi

This current development comes at a time when Nigeria and the UAE resolved their visa ban dispute.

At least 190 Nigerians Return Home from UAE. [Getty Images]
At least 190 Nigerians Return Home from UAE. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

In a statement released by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and signed by its Director General, North Central Zone Director Bashir Garga, it was reported that the returnees arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 5:57 AM on Tuesday. They were greeted by a team of government officials led by NEMA.

NEMA confirmed that the returnees have been profiled and documented by relevant agencies and advised to conduct themselves responsibly and with decorum upon their return to Nigeria.

According to Channels TV, "The federal government urges all Nigerians, wherever they may be, to act as exemplary ambassadors of their country, upholding the fundamental values of patriotism, rule of law, decency and integrity."

Similarly, in October 2022, FG repatriated a total of 542 from UAE.

Tinubu stops over in UAE to resolve visa ban, flights suspension rows. [Presidency]
Tinubu stops over in UAE to resolve visa ban, flights suspension rows. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

This current development comes at a time when Nigeria and the UAE resolved their visa ban dispute.

According to Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.

"This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa. The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024. Nigerians wishing to learn more about the updated visa conditions from the UAE can visit: documentverificationhub.ae for any additional information," Idris said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall

Kano Government files new criminal conspiracy charges against Ganduje

Kano Government files new criminal conspiracy charges against Ganduje

Why Peter Obi didn't publicly celebrate Wole Soyinka’s birthday

Why Peter Obi didn't publicly celebrate Wole Soyinka’s birthday

Minna's Bussa Waterworks project completed after 70 years

Minna's Bussa Waterworks project completed after 70 years

PHOTOS: Trump makes first public appearance after failed assassination attempt

PHOTOS: Trump makes first public appearance after failed assassination attempt

Air Peace boss wants Nigerians to prioritise nationalism over ethnicity, religion

Air Peace boss wants Nigerians to prioritise nationalism over ethnicity, religion

Police ban Shi’ite procession in FCT, threaten to arrest violators

Police ban Shi’ite procession in FCT, threaten to arrest violators

FG repatriates 190 Nigerians from UAE

FG repatriates 190 Nigerians from UAE

Sanusi vs Bayero - Reaction greets fresh court order in Kano emirship dispute

Sanusi vs Bayero - Reaction greets fresh court order in Kano emirship dispute

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

FG ranks NAQS high in PEBEC regulatory reforms assessment

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months