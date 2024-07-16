FG repatriates 190 Nigerians from UAE

In a statement released by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and signed by its Director General, North Central Zone Director Bashir Garga, it was reported that the returnees arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 5:57 AM on Tuesday. They were greeted by a team of government officials led by NEMA.

NEMA confirmed that the returnees have been profiled and documented by relevant agencies and advised to conduct themselves responsibly and with decorum upon their return to Nigeria.

According to Channels TV, "The federal government urges all Nigerians, wherever they may be, to act as exemplary ambassadors of their country, upholding the fundamental values of patriotism, rule of law, decency and integrity."

Similarly, in October 2022, FG repatriated a total of 542 from UAE.

UAE lifts visa ban for Nigerians

This current development comes at a time when Nigeria and the UAE resolved their visa ban dispute.

According to Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.