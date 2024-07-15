BREAKING: United Arab Emirates lifts visa ban for Nigerians

Initially imposed in October 2022, the ban impacted several other African countries.

Pulse reports that Nigerian passport holders can now obtain visas to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting July 15, 2024.

This is following an agreement reached between the federal government and the UAE.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information, made the announcement during a briefing with State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

"Following successful talks and extensive, mutually beneficial negotiations between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.

"This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa. The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024. Nigerians wishing to learn more about the updated visa conditions from the UAE can visit: documentverificationhub.ae for any additional information," Idris said.

Earlier prediction

Earlier in June, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, hinted that the UAE and Nigeria would soon resolve the visa ban dispute.

Keyamo, who did not disclose the exact date when the travel ban will be lifted, emphasised that the official announcement should come from the UAE government.