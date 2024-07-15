RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

BREAKING: United Arab Emirates lifts visa ban for Nigerians

Segun Adeyemi

This development is following an agreement reached between the federal government and the UAE.

Tinubu stops over in UAE to resolve visa ban, flights suspension rows. [Presidency]
Tinubu stops over in UAE to resolve visa ban, flights suspension rows. [Presidency]

Initially imposed in October 2022, the ban impacted several other African countries.

Pulse reports that Nigerian passport holders can now obtain visas to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting July 15, 2024.

This is following an agreement reached between the federal government and the UAE.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information, made the announcement during a briefing with State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

"Following successful talks and extensive, mutually beneficial negotiations between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.

"This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa. The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024. Nigerians wishing to learn more about the updated visa conditions from the UAE can visit: documentverificationhub.ae for any additional information," Idris said.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]

Earlier in June, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, hinted that the UAE and Nigeria would soon resolve the visa ban dispute.

Keyamo, who did not disclose the exact date when the travel ban will be lifted, emphasised that the official announcement should come from the UAE government.

“After that high-level meeting, Mr. President, credited to him, made things very easy for us all. We did our follow-ups as his ministers. We have done everything. We have resolved everything. Just wait for the announcement from the UAE government, and that announcement is imminent,” Keyamo stated.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

