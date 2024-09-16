40 confirmed dead in Zamfara boat accident, Lawal calls for rescue, relief efforts

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a boat carrying more than 40 persons on Sunday capsized in the Bakin Kasuwa River of Uban Dawaki community.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Idris, who confirmed the incident, said the governor described the incident as a monumental disaster.

“We received the tragic report of a boat accident in Bakin Kasuwa River in Uban Dawaki ward, Gummi Local Government Area, resulting in the loss of over 40 lives.

“The governor has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to embark on immediate rescue and recovery of the dead bodies.

“The governor also directed the agency to take immediate action to assess the extent of the accident and provide urgent assistance,” the statement said.

It added that the governor also directed the Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters to provide immediate relief materials to the victims and their families.

“Governor Lawal also prays for the souls of the departed victims, grieved with their families, and assured of the state government’s commitment to prevent such occurrence in the future,” Idris added.