ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Bayo Wahab

Pastor Kumuyi wants Nigerians to support President Tinubu and stop criticising every action of his administration.

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.
General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the 82-year-old pastor while addressing journalists ahead of his church’s Global Crusade starting on Thursday, urged Nigerians to support the President and his ministers.

Kumuyi advised Nigerians to stop criticising every action of the President, saying if they accept his administration, God would walk through Tinubu and use him and his cabinet members as instruments to build Nigeria.

He said, “If you look at the new ministers one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done either as state governors of the past or as former ministers and I would say they have been carefully chosen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we support and accept them and if we are not criticising their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation”.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to forget the past, saying new things would happen to the country through President Tinubu.

“Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and I believe we all believe that we’re going to see new things for our country through our President and the members of the cabinet, good things will happen,” Kumuyi said.

However, Pastor Kumuyi’s comments did not go down well with some social media users, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment in his call for support for President Tinubu's administration.

Below are some of Tinubu's critics reactions to Pastor Kumuyi's comments.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions to the pastor's comments aren't all negative, there are other Nigerians who supported his position. Below are some of such reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

UK Govt pledges support for Edo, Okomu Oil in forest preservation

UK Govt pledges support for Edo, Okomu Oil in forest preservation

Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers