4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the 82-year-old pastor while addressing journalists ahead of his church’s Global Crusade starting on Thursday, urged Nigerians to support the President and his ministers.

Kumuyi advised Nigerians to stop criticising every action of the President, saying if they accept his administration, God would walk through Tinubu and use him and his cabinet members as instruments to build Nigeria.

He said, “If you look at the new ministers one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done either as state governors of the past or as former ministers and I would say they have been carefully chosen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we support and accept them and if we are not criticising their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation”.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to forget the past, saying new things would happen to the country through President Tinubu.

“Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and I believe we all believe that we’re going to see new things for our country through our President and the members of the cabinet, good things will happen,” Kumuyi said.

However, Pastor Kumuyi’s comments did not go down well with some social media users, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment in his call for support for President Tinubu's administration.

Below are some of Tinubu's critics reactions to Pastor Kumuyi's comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions to the pastor's comments aren't all negative, there are other Nigerians who supported his position. Below are some of such reactions.