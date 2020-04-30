The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bio Solihu, also ordered the convicts to pay N20,000 fine each in addition to the isolation sentence.

Solihu also ordered the NSCDC officers who arrested the violators to liaise with the officers of the correctional centre and the state’s Covid-19 Technical Committee to ensure that the convicts were isolated.

The convicts are AbdulGaniyu Sadiq, Abdullah Isiaka, Sodiq Hakeem and Aremu Wasiu.

They were convicted for violating the state government’s restriction of movement order and the rules guiding patients at the isolation centre.

The Prosecutor, Insp Nasir Yusuf, urged the court to try the offenders summarily since they had pleaded guilty.

Yusuf said that the patient was an inter-state driver who came from Lagos to Ilorin.