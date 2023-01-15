ADVERTISEMENT
4 LAUTECH researchers win N89.1m TETFund research fund

News Agency Of Nigeria

A team of four researchers from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in Oyo State, have won N89.1 million as research grant from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), under the 2021 TETFund National Research Fund (NRF) Intervention.

Fadeyi said that one of the researchers was Prof. Samuel Taiwo, a former Provost, College of Health Sciences, LAUTECH, Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, whose project was titled: “Evaluation of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification assay Detection of Active Tuberculosis in Nigeria”.

According to him, we also have the leader of the Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+), Prof. Agbaje Lateef of the Department of Pure and Applied Biology, who is to work on a project titled: “Innovative Microbial Volarization of Keratinous Wastes for Ecofriendly Production of Protein-Rich Keratin Hydrolysates (PROKEH) as Biofertilisers”.

“Also, one-time member of the University Governing Council, Prof. Ojeyemi Olabemiwo of the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, whose project title is: “Modification of Agbabu Natural Bitumen with Nanoparticles Synthesized from Agrowaste Ashes for Improved Engineering Properties and Service Life Suitable for Road Paving."

“The fourth award for the project, titled: ‘Development of Metakaolin Blended Cement as Alternative to Ordinary Portland Cement for Durability and Low-Cost Building Construction’, was awarded to Dr Ajamu Olalere of the Department of Civil Engineering,” Fadeyi said.

He said the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mojeed Liasu, in his comment, appreciated the scholars for their efforts in winning the grants, noting that the awards had added value to the laurels of the University.

Fadeyi, also in the statement, said that the Director of LAUTECH Centre of Research, Innovation and Development (LAUCRID), Prof. Taofik Adedosu, thanked the university for the supports that enabled the centre to excel in her activities.

