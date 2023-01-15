4 LAUTECH researchers win N89.1m TETFund research fund

Fadeyi said that one of the researchers was Prof. Samuel Taiwo, a former Provost, College of Health Sciences, LAUTECH, Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, whose project was titled: “Evaluation of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification assay Detection of Active Tuberculosis in Nigeria”.

According to him, we also have the leader of the Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+), Prof. Agbaje Lateef of the Department of Pure and Applied Biology, who is to work on a project titled: “Innovative Microbial Volarization of Keratinous Wastes for Ecofriendly Production of Protein-Rich Keratin Hydrolysates (PROKEH) as Biofertilisers”.

“Also, one-time member of the University Governing Council, Prof. Ojeyemi Olabemiwo of the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, whose project title is: “Modification of Agbabu Natural Bitumen with Nanoparticles Synthesized from Agrowaste Ashes for Improved Engineering Properties and Service Life Suitable for Road Paving."

“The fourth award for the project, titled: ‘Development of Metakaolin Blended Cement as Alternative to Ordinary Portland Cement for Durability and Low-Cost Building Construction’, was awarded to Dr Ajamu Olalere of the Department of Civil Engineering,” Fadeyi said.

He said the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mojeed Liasu, in his comment, appreciated the scholars for their efforts in winning the grants, noting that the awards had added value to the laurels of the University.