4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

Multiple reports said the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. when Muslim worshippers were observing the Asr prayer (A Muslim prayer offered to Allah in the afternoon hour of the day).

According to eyewitness accounts, the affected portion of the mosque caved in on those sitting directly at the section during the second Sujud Prayer.

The eyewitnesses explained that the victims were covered by mud debris as some parts of the wall were built with mud, which had been in existence for the past 150 years.

Reacting to the incident, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamali, expressed shock and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died.

In an audio interview granted in the Hausa language, the Emir revealed that they had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque on Thursday.

He added that they were making arrangements for the repair before Friday's incident.