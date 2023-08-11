ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Zaria Central Mosque caved in while Muslim worshippers were observing the Asr prayer.

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna. [TheCable]
4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna. [TheCable]

Recommended articles

Multiple reports said the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. when Muslim worshippers were observing the Asr prayer (A Muslim prayer offered to Allah in the afternoon hour of the day).

According to eyewitness accounts, the affected portion of the mosque caved in on those sitting directly at the section during the second Sujud Prayer.

The eyewitnesses explained that the victims were covered by mud debris as some parts of the wall were built with mud, which had been in existence for the past 150 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the incident, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamali, expressed shock and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died.

In an audio interview granted in the Hausa language, the Emir revealed that they had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque on Thursday.

He added that they were making arrangements for the repair before Friday's incident.

The Emir, however, directed all worshippers to pray outside the mosque pending when the repair work is carried out.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

Non-OPEC oil supply to expand by 1.5mb/d in 2023 – OPEC

Non-OPEC oil supply to expand by 1.5mb/d in 2023 – OPEC

Military kills 38 terrorists, arrests 242 suspects in one week

Military kills 38 terrorists, arrests 242 suspects in one week

Zulum approves ₦50m, staff houses, students hostels for Army varsity

Zulum approves ₦50m, staff houses, students hostels for Army varsity

Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

Promotion in Nigeria Police will be based on merit - IGP Egbetokun

Promotion in Nigeria Police will be based on merit - IGP Egbetokun

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman