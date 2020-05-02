Osun State Government has announced the death of another coronavirus patient in the state.

The patient, who was said to be in her 60s died at the isolation centre in General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo.

In a statement on Saturday, May 2, 2020, the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu also announced that the index case in the state had been discharged after spending 38 days in isolation.

He said the index case who tested positive for the virus after returning from the United Kingdom, received a clean bill of health after testing negative twice.

Isamotu also announced that three health workers, who had initially tested positive to the disease in the state have fully recovered.

He said the state government received results of the index case and those of the health workers on Friday evening from the NCDC accredited Testing Centre in Ede, Punch report.

“With the development, the total number of active cases in the State is now eight.

“On a sad note, we lost a COVID-19 patient in her late 60s at our isolation centre in Osogbo. We pray God to grant her eternal rest and give her family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the commissioner was quoted to have said.

Isamotu, therefore, urged frontline health workers to always use their Personal Protective Equipment, when discharging their duties.

He added that only accredited isolation and treatment centres in the state are permitted to attend to suspected coronavirus patients.