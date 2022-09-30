RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

350m passengers boarded BRT buses in 7 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Managing Director, Primero Transport Service Limited, Mr Fola Tinubu, said the company had transported over 350 million passengers in the last seven years of its operation.

350m passengers boarded BRT buses in 7 years.
350m passengers boarded BRT buses in 7 years.

Recommended articles

He commended commuters for their steadfastness, saying they had stood by the company over the past seven years of its operations.

Tinubu decried the increase in the cost of diesel which he said had drastically increased their cost of operations by more than N500million monthly.

“Last year, we were buying diesel at about N200 a litre. Now we are buying it at about N740 a litre and we use about a million litres a month.

“Our cost of operation has increased because the prices of diesel and other spare parts have gone up.

“The increase in fares that the Lagos State Government approved for us about two months ago was not enough to cover our cost of operations.

“People always think about diesel when they talk about our cost of operations, but every time the naira loses its value, the prices of all the parts we use on the buses also go up.

“This year alone, the exchange rate of the dollar to the naira had gone up from N360 per dollar to over N700 per dollar,” Tinubu said.

He said that all their suppliers sourced their money from the black market which alwsys reflected in the prices they charge.

The managing director said that not just the price of diesel that had gone up but also all spares we buy to put our buses in good shape.

Tinubu said the continuous dramatic increase in the cost of operations had affected the company in the quick repair of their buses in a timely manner.

He said that in spite of the increase in the cost of operations, the management had worked hard to make the fares stable for their services to be affordable for commuters.

The Primero boss urged the Federal Government for an urgent intervention

by subsidising public transportation in Nigeria as it is done all over the world.

He said such would enable the operators to provide effective operations so that commuters could continue to enjoy its services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senators express joy at Nigeria @62

Senators express joy at Nigeria @62

17th Abuja trade fair begins, exhibitors hopeful to make huge sales

17th Abuja trade fair begins, exhibitors hopeful to make huge sales

IBB urges youths to seek more knowledge on Nigeria’s history

IBB urges youths to seek more knowledge on Nigeria’s history

PSC appoints 2 DIGs, promotes 427 senior officers

PSC appoints 2 DIGs, promotes 427 senior officers

Putin signs documents to annex 4 contested Ukrainian provinces

Putin signs documents to annex 4 contested Ukrainian provinces

Osun election: APC optimistic of victory at tribunal

Osun election: APC optimistic of victory at tribunal

350m passengers boarded BRT buses in 7 years

350m passengers boarded BRT buses in 7 years

2023: UN backs INEC to conduct credible elections

2023: UN backs INEC to conduct credible elections

Buhari decries low-level trade among African countries

Buhari decries low-level trade among African countries

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Zainab Abiola denies assaulting a police orderly. (Daily Trust)

Human rights Prof denies beating police orderly, says she's never assaulted anybody