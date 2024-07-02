ADVERTISEMENT
35 dead, 149 injured in 49 road crashes in Ogun over 4 weeks

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogun commander blamed most of the accidents on excessive speed, reckless driving, wrongful overtaking, and night travelling among others.

Anthony Uga, FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Uga also said that 146 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the road crashes. The sector commander blamed most of the accidents on excessive speed, reckless driving, wrongful overtaking, and night travelling among others.

He implored motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations to minimise unnecessary loss of lives on the highways.

“The FRSC want to enjoin motorists to reduce their speeds and also install speed limit devices on their vehicles to reduce fatality rates in case of accidents.

“In addition, they should refrain from dangerous driving and wrongful overtaking to stem road crashes,” he said.

The sector commander reiterated the corps’ commitment to collaborate with other sister agencies to make the roads safer for commuters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

35 dead, 149 injured in 49 road crashes in Ogun over 4 weeks

