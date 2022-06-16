33 passengers escape deaths as Overland aircraft’s engine catches fire mid-air

The ATR 42 aircraft which took off from Ilorin International Airport was approaching the Lagos airport when one of its engines suddenly caught fire mid-air.

According to Daily Trust, the pilots had to send out a Mayday to the Lagos control tower for emergency response.

Mayday is a term in aviation used for an emergency situation.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Thursday, the airline said the aircraft experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines.

The statement added that the passengers remained calm through the turbulence while the pilots safely landed the plane.

The airline also said no passenger was hurt in the incident.

The statement reads in part: “Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, around 7:50 pm.

“This occurred in the approach phase of flight and the aircraft landed very safely as the crew skillfully implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

“All 33 passengers remained calm through the process and safely disembarked row by row in accordance with post-COVID-19 procedures after the Aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right. No passenger was hurt in any way.

“Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring.”