At least 30 people were killed in northeast Borno after an improvised explosive device went off on a bridge, according to a Reuters report.

The bomb detonated at roughly 5 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, on a crowded bridge in the market town of Gamboru that leads into neighboring Cameroon.

Witnesses in the market town said more than 35 injured people were taken to the local hospital in the wake of the attack.

'Unfortunate day'

“It is an unfortunate day for us to witness this frustrating and devastating incident in our community,” one eyewitness called Modu Ali Said was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“I just heard a loud sound of explosions, before I realized, I saw many of our friends and colleagues were killed,” Said added.

The military is yet to respond to press inquiries on the attack.

Victim rescued by the Nigerian Army troops from Boko Haram captivity in Borno on 16/11/2019 (NAN)

Two sources with the Civilian Joint Task Force, a group of citizens formed to fight Boko Haram, confirmed the attack to Reuters and the early death toll estimates.

No group immediately took responsibility for the attack. However, Boko Haram and its Islamic State faction, ISWAP, are active in the area.

'Technically defeated'

Nigeria has been waging a war against Boko Haram since 2009. The terrorist sect craves a hard-line Islamic state from the northeastern region of Nigeria.

More than 50,000 people have been killed, millions have been displaced and thousands held hostage by the terrorists since the conflict began.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai (Presidency)

President Buhari and army chief Tukur Buratai have often boasted that the sect has been technically defeated, even though Boko Haram is still capable of mounting soft target attacks and abducting civilians.

On Monday, Borno Governor Babagana Zulum took on soldiers who were collecting N1,000 from motorists at checkpoints; at a time the terrorists were operating unchecked in the neighborhood.