3 traditional rulers die in Ogbomoso auto crash - FRSC
The impact of the collision resulted in the untimely demise of the revered Obas.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has officially confirmed the incident, citing speed violation and wrongful overtaking as the causes.
Joshua Adekanye, the FRSC Sector Commander in Oyo State, revealed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Saturday, December 02, that the tragic accident involved two vehicles—a white M/Benz E230 car with registration number 'OLODOGBO' and a white Scania Truck with registration number MUS 301 XF.
Out of the six individuals involved, three traditional rulers lost their lives, and the others sustained injuries. Adekanye disclosed that the injured victims were promptly transported to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, while the lifeless bodies of the traditional rulers were deposited at the same hospital's morgue.
Eyewitness Samuel Oloruntoba shared a chilling account of the incident, revealing that the traditional rulers of Odogbo, Bowula, and Ayetoro communities in Orire local government areas of Oyo state were en route to a funeral party for another traditional ruler's relative in the area when the accident occurred at the Arinkinkin area of Ogbomoso.
According to Oloruntoba, the tragic collision took place as the deceased traditional rulers' Mercedes Benz collided head-on with an oncoming truck. The impact of the collision resulted in the untimely demise of the revered Obas.
