ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 traditional rulers die in Ogbomoso auto crash - FRSC

Ima Elijah

The impact of the collision resulted in the untimely demise of the revered Obas.

Photo used to illustrate story [Punch]
Photo used to illustrate story [Punch]

Recommended articles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has officially confirmed the incident, citing speed violation and wrongful overtaking as the causes.

Joshua Adekanye, the FRSC Sector Commander in Oyo State, revealed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Saturday, December 02, that the tragic accident involved two vehicles—a white M/Benz E230 car with registration number 'OLODOGBO' and a white Scania Truck with registration number MUS 301 XF.

Out of the six individuals involved, three traditional rulers lost their lives, and the others sustained injuries. Adekanye disclosed that the injured victims were promptly transported to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, while the lifeless bodies of the traditional rulers were deposited at the same hospital's morgue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness Samuel Oloruntoba shared a chilling account of the incident, revealing that the traditional rulers of Odogbo, Bowula, and Ayetoro communities in Orire local government areas of Oyo state were en route to a funeral party for another traditional ruler's relative in the area when the accident occurred at the Arinkinkin area of Ogbomoso.

According to Oloruntoba, the tragic collision took place as the deceased traditional rulers' Mercedes Benz collided head-on with an oncoming truck. The impact of the collision resulted in the untimely demise of the revered Obas.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG approves promotion for 32,361 security, service personnel

FG approves promotion for 32,361 security, service personnel

Nigeria urges release of Niger Republic's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

Nigeria urges release of Niger Republic's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

3 traditional rulers die in Ogbomoso auto crash - FRSC

3 traditional rulers die in Ogbomoso auto crash - FRSC

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

Court of Appeal upholds Alex Otti's election victory, dismisses PDP, APC appeals

Court of Appeal upholds Alex Otti's election victory, dismisses PDP, APC appeals

MURIC urges President Tinubu to reject proposed LGBT accord

MURIC urges President Tinubu to reject proposed LGBT accord

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MNJTF neutralises 4 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno [NAN]

MNJTF neutralises 4 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. [Voice of Nigeria]

FG says Nigeria records 27,698 cases of SGBV in 6 states