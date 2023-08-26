ADVERTISEMENT
3 Northern states to experience power outage for 6 days – Disco

News Agency Of Nigeria

The JED official urged customers to be patient and bear with the situation, saying that the company is determined to improve services.

The planned outage will hold from 9am to 5pm within the period.

The organisation made the announcement in a statement issued by its Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Elijah, on Saturday in Jos.

He explained that the planned outage by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was to enable its Local Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors make installations.

‘’The planned outage by TCN is to enable its EPCC contractors safely connect gantry beam of the new APO line to the existing Lafia line-Jos 330kv double circuit.

‘’Please note that there will be an increase in load shedding during this period as the 330KV Jos complex will remain on supply via Kaduna-Jos 330KV line,’’ he said .

News Agency Of Nigeria

