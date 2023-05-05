The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

Ima Elijah

The FBI traveled to Nigeria earlier in 2023 to conduct a cooperative investigation

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]
Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

Recommended articles

The defendants, Samuel Ogoshi, 22; Samson Ogoshi, 20; and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, all from Lagos, face a four-count indictment. They are accused of conspiring to sexually exploit minors by causing them to produce child pornography images and to distribute child pornography to minors, families, and friends.

Additionally, one of the defendants is charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, Michigan, who passed on March 25, 2022, after shooting himself. Samuel Ogoshi is charged with Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a minor resulting in death. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, with a minimum of 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three defendants are also charged with Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit Minors, with a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a minimum of 15 years.

They are also charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Child Pornography to minors, families, and friends, with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a minimum of 5 years.

Finally, all three defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Stalking Through the Internet for engaging in sextortion. The charge has a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

The FBI traveled to Nigeria earlier in 2023 to conduct a cooperative investigation with law enforcement officials. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria has already arrested Samuel, Samson, and Ezekiel. They will be flown to America to face prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa said coordination has strengthened efforts on extradition, deportation, as well as mutual legal or other assistance between Nigeria and the U.S. Totten added, “My heart goes out to the family of Jordan DeMay. Nothing can bring Jordan back, but my office is committed to securing justice.”

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu-Shettima groups form alliance to defend election victory

Tinubu-Shettima groups form alliance to defend election victory

BREAKING: Senator Ekweremadu bags 9 years in UK prison, makes history

BREAKING: Senator Ekweremadu bags 9 years in UK prison, makes history

Betara tells colleagues to keep faith with Nigerians as Tinubu takes over

Betara tells colleagues to keep faith with Nigerians as Tinubu takes over

Yoruba group endorses Kalu for House of Reps Speakership

Yoruba group endorses Kalu for House of Reps Speakership

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

Anambra community begs Soludo to construct abandoned 2.6km Umudike Ukpor-Ozubulu road

Anambra community begs Soludo to construct abandoned 2.6km Umudike Ukpor-Ozubulu road

Atiku pays tribute to late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Atiku pays tribute to late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Securitising CBN's ₦‎22.7tn advances lowers gov't debt payments - expert

Securitising CBN's ₦‎22.7tn advances lowers gov't debt payments - expert

Ganduje doesn’t know the party he’ll hand over to between APC and NNPP on May 29

Ganduje doesn’t know the party he’ll hand over to between APC and NNPP on May 29

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president