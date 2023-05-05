3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

The defendants, Samuel Ogoshi, 22; Samson Ogoshi, 20; and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, all from Lagos, face a four-count indictment. They are accused of conspiring to sexually exploit minors by causing them to produce child pornography images and to distribute child pornography to minors, families, and friends.

Additionally, one of the defendants is charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, Michigan, who passed on March 25, 2022, after shooting himself. Samuel Ogoshi is charged with Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a minor resulting in death. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, with a minimum of 30 years.

Other charges and possible penalties attached

All three defendants are also charged with Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit Minors, with a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a minimum of 15 years.

They are also charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Child Pornography to minors, families, and friends, with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a minimum of 5 years.

Finally, all three defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Stalking Through the Internet for engaging in sextortion. The charge has a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

Nigeria plays its part in arrest

The FBI traveled to Nigeria earlier in 2023 to conduct a cooperative investigation with law enforcement officials. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria has already arrested Samuel, Samson, and Ezekiel. They will be flown to America to face prosecution.

