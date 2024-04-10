3-day Sallah holiday will negatively affect Nigeria's struggling economy

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports from Awka on Tuesday that the Federal government had early declared April 9 and 10 as Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of a month’s spiritual rejuvenation.

NAN reports that residents of Anambra capital city believe that the additional day which they did not plan for will result in economic hardship to the citizenry. Most respondents believe that people had planned to resume their economic activities instead of wasting their time staying at home doing nothing.

Former Chairman of Awka Chamber of Commerce, Chief Felly Akosa, described the additional day to the two days approved earlier as “unfair to the economy of the country as people were unprepared for the additional day."

ADVERTISEMENT

Akosa said that although it is right for the Muslim faithful to celebrate their holiday after a month-long fasting, the process needs to be carefully planned for in place of the additional rest day which could inhibit business activities.

Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, National Vice President of Igbo Apex Social Cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the policy would cause huge economic waste as businesses are put on hold.

He advised that, in future, a proper and well-planned programme needs to be in place before declaring a public holiday for any celebration that will be national.

“Our economy and other sectors are not very healthy,” and it would, therefore be appropriate to plan well to avoid declarations that will hamper the citizens’ welfare.

Mazi Christian Beluchukwu, a businessman in Awka, described the extension of the Eid-El-Fitr public holiday to Thursday, April 11, as an added hardship for the citizenry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beluchukwu said that any public holiday for three days, April 9 to 11, to celebrate any feast in the country is an economic loss to the nation. He said that it was best to stick to the two-day national public holidays as this gives room for the people to plan their activities very well.

He stated that his wife went to a public hospital on Tuesday and was unattended because there was no doctor on the seat to provide medical attention.