ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 Chinese, 2 Nigerians arrested for illegal mining in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Dele Alake, more than 200 illegal miners have been arrested so far.

3 Chinese, 2 Nigerians arrested for illegal mining in Nasarawa.
3 Chinese, 2 Nigerians arrested for illegal mining in Nasarawa.

Recommended articles

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, made the disclosure in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Monday in Abuja.

Alake said that the suspects were arrested at an illegal mining site located at Rafin-Gabas, Agwada, in Kokona Local Government Area.

He stated that the ministry’s mining marshals, established to secure mining sites across the nation, made the arrest in a recent operation following credible intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspects were arrested for mining without lawful authorisation. Some of the minerals being mined include fluorite, zinc, lead, and tin.

“The arrested suspects confessed to having been involved in illicit activities at the site spanning five cadastral units since December 15, 2021.

“The company defied all lawful advice to regularise their activities and continued syphoning the nation’s resources, causing significant revenue losses to the Federal Government,” he said.

According to the minister, more than 200 illegal miners have been arrested so far, and about 140 are undergoing prosecution across the country.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to reforming the mining sector, emphasising that the mining marshals would remain steadfast in ensuring a secured and safe environment for legitimate investors.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAF airstrikes eliminate scores of terrorists in Borno

NAF airstrikes eliminate scores of terrorists in Borno

3 Chinese, 2 Nigerians arrested for illegal mining in Nasarawa

3 Chinese, 2 Nigerians arrested for illegal mining in Nasarawa

Wike backs Tinubu’s move for local government autonomy

Wike backs Tinubu’s move for local government autonomy

15% of Nigerian girls aged 15-19 affected as teenage pregnancy rises

15% of Nigerian girls aged 15-19 affected as teenage pregnancy rises

Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT

Court grants Saraki’s request to amend suits against EFCC, adjourns hearing

Court grants Saraki’s request to amend suits against EFCC, adjourns hearing

Abia lawmaker in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver

Abia lawmaker in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

Pulse Sports

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]

IPOB tells Southeast residents to ignore sit-at-home order by ‘infiltrators’

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

The recent tanker explosion claimed 181 lives in Jigawa State.

Gov Namadi says 181 people died in Jigawa tanker explosion