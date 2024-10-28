3 Chinese, 2 Nigerians arrested for illegal mining in Nasarawa.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, made the disclosure in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Monday in Abuja.

Alake said that the suspects were arrested at an illegal mining site located at Rafin-Gabas, Agwada, in Kokona Local Government Area.

He stated that the ministry’s mining marshals, established to secure mining sites across the nation, made the arrest in a recent operation following credible intelligence.

“The suspects were arrested for mining without lawful authorisation. Some of the minerals being mined include fluorite, zinc, lead, and tin.

“The arrested suspects confessed to having been involved in illicit activities at the site spanning five cadastral units since December 15, 2021.

“The company defied all lawful advice to regularise their activities and continued syphoning the nation’s resources, causing significant revenue losses to the Federal Government,” he said.

According to the minister, more than 200 illegal miners have been arrested so far, and about 140 are undergoing prosecution across the country.