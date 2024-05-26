ADVERTISEMENT
3 arrested for trying to smuggle hard drugs into police cell for a suspect

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the investigation was ongoing and further developments would be communicated in due course.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The three suspects were arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs in a loaf of bread into a police cell to a suspect.

“The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) arrested three suspects for attempting to supply the hard drugs to a suspect in police custody.”

Hassan identified the suspects as John Solomon (male, 38 years), Kunle Oluwale (male, 45 years), and James Daniel Baba (male, 45 years), all residents of Sabon Wuse, Abuja, who were arrested at the charge room of the SCID in Kaduna.

“The suspects were found with a Bomtel handset and an unspecified quantity of drugs hidden inside a loaf of bread.

“They attempted to persuade the Charge Room Officer (CRO) to deliver the loaf of bread to one Gideon Amao, a suspect currently under investigation by the SCID."

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi, has warned the officers to be vigilant “in order to avoid any unfortunate incidents from happening”.

