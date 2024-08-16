ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct

News Agency Of Nigeria

Based on the report of the preliminary committee, the Council empanelled four Committees to investigate allegations in the petitions that were found meritorious.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye on Friday in Abuja.

Oye said that the remaining 18 petitions were discountenanced for lacking in merit, abandoned or being subjudice.

The council at its 106th meeting presided over by the outgoing Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, considered the report of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee on 22 petitions written against 27 Judicial Officers of the Federal and State High Courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the report of the preliminary committee, the Council empanelled four Committees to investigate allegations in the petitions that were found meritorious.

Oye said the council also issued a letter of advice to Justice O. M. Olagunju of Oyo State High Court to be circumspect as a judicial officer before acting, even in the most challenging situation.

Olagunju was said to have used uncouth language in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, challenging the council’s decision and its policy direction on the appointment of the President Court of the Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State.

According to Oye, the discountenanced petitions are against Justice Monica B. Dongban-Mensem, President Court of Appeal, Justices E. O. Williams Dawodu, B. A. Georgewill, Yargata Timpar, S. D. Samchi, Aisha B. Aliyu, A. A. Aderibigbe, M. L Shuaibu, H. A. O. Abiru and Abdulazeez Waziri all of the Court of Appeal.

Others are Justices John Tsoho, Chief Judge, Federal High Court, Z. B. Abubakar, and James Kolawole Omotosho, Sunday B. Onu, all of the FHC and Justice Okon E. Abang when he was serving at the Federal High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest are Justices Kayode Agunloye of the FCT High Court, Babagana Karumi of the High Court Borno State, Maimuna A. Abubakar of the High Court of Niger State, A. A. Aderibigbe of Osun State High Court and Aisha B. Aliyu of Nasarawa State High Court.

He noted that the NJC placed five Judges on its pre-sanction Watch List register for poor performance and would be recommended to the council for appropriate sanction if they do not improve on their performance.

He said that Justice Ariwoola in the meeting being the last one before his retirement appreciated the cooperation he received from members of the council and the council’s secretariat and implored them to extend the same to his successor.

Members of the council in return eulogized the outgoing CJN and Chairman one after the other and wished him good health in retirement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

FG begins construction of 10 first-class oncology, diagnostic centres

FG begins construction of 10 first-class oncology, diagnostic centres

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 170 housing units built by Agboyi-Ketu council chairman

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 170 housing units built by Agboyi-Ketu council chairman

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct

PDP primary election turns riotous as delegates beat winner to bloody pulp

PDP primary election turns riotous as delegates beat winner to bloody pulp

Chinese firm lifts seizure on presidential jet for Tinubu’s meeting with Macron

Chinese firm lifts seizure on presidential jet for Tinubu’s meeting with Macron

Oyo Police arrest 8 serial ritual killers, 15 others for murder and rape

Oyo Police arrest 8 serial ritual killers, 15 others for murder and rape

Edo 2024: Reaction as Ighodalo threatens ₦20bn suit against Oshiomhole

Edo 2024: Reaction as Ighodalo threatens ₦20bn suit against Oshiomhole

Ondo Government begins ₦3.2 billion gratuity payment to 2015 pensioners

Ondo Government begins ₦3.2 billion gratuity payment to 2015 pensioners

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Unregistered herbal drugs [ClimaxNewsHub]

Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

Tinubu renews call for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso’s return to ECOWAS

It's been challenging for me - Tinubu calls for Niger, others’ return to ECOWAS

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Daily Trust]

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria