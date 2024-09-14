ADVERTISEMENT
26-year-old man declared wanted for stealing car belonging to EFCC

Nurudeen Shotayo

The EFCC urged any member of the public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact it.

According to a statement shared on its X account on Friday, September 13, 2024, the anti-graft agency said the suspect is wanted in connection with the theft and illegal possession of the commission's vehicle.

The statement, issued by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, stated that Mohammed is reported to be an indigene of Jada Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

The commission also attached a photo of the suspect to the post, urging any member of the public with useful information that could lead to his arrest to contact it immediately.

“The public is hereby notified that Ibrahim Mohammed is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of stealing and illegal possession of the commission’s vehicle.”

“Mohammed, 26, is an indigene of Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa state and his last known address is 56 Japa Bariki Road, Adamawa state.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Oyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its email address: info@efcc.gov.ng,” the statement reads.

The development comes four months after a 17-year-old Yahoo boy (internet fraudster) hacked the EFCC Chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede's BVN and bank account details using his mobile number.

Olukoyede disclosed this while addressing stakeholders back in May.

The EFCC chairman recounted that the boy was nabbed by anti-graft agency operatives and brought to his office for interrogation.

To test the boy's IT skills, the EFCC boss asked him to show how he swindles people's money through the internet.

