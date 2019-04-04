The Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) and the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth (ERA/FoEN) have expressed concerns over the rising rate of tobacco usage especially among Nigerian children.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, tobacco use accounts for an estimated 16,100 deaths every year with more than 3.5 million Nigerians (15 years and older) and more than 25,000 children (10-14 years) using tobacco products daily.

Speaking at the National Assembly during a rally on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Deputy Director of (ERA/FoEN), Akinbode Oluwafemi, noted that while smoking rate continues to dip in other continents, it has been on the upward climb in several African countries especially among the youths.

In separate letters to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, ERA/FoEN called for the speedy passage of the National Tobacco Control Regulations Bill before the end of the 8th National Assembly.

"We are worried that while several African Countries are making progress in enacting the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC)-compliant laws, Nigeria is lagging behind in enacting strong policies to rein-in rising tobacco use in the country including the influx of heat-not burn and several other tobacco products," the letter said.

"We recall the powerful statement by the Senate President while hosting a delegation of tobacco control leaders when he said: 'We don't believe that Nigeria should be a dumping ground. We do believe that as a leader, not only in Africa, but today's global world, what is good in other parts of the developed countries should also be applicable here. I think it is up to us to ensure that what some people cannot do in other countries, they do them here, not only to do with tobacco but in other aspects of our lives'".

ALSO READ: Frustrated women in Kano are abusing drugs

The groups cautioned members of the National Assembly against some "overt and covert activities" by tobacco companies targetted at derailing the passage of the bill.

Nigeria is a signatory to the FCTC and is bounded by Article 5.3 of the Convention to place public health and tobacco control above the commercial interest of tobacco companies and their allies.