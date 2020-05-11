Nigeria has now recorded 4,399 confirmed cases of coronavirus following the announcement of 248 new cases in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Sunday, May 10, 2020. As usual, the bulk of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the crisis in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, 81 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 35 in Jigawa, 26 each in Borno and Kano, and 20 in Bauchi state.

The NCDC also confirmed 13 cases in Abuja, 12 in Edo, 10 in Sokoto, and seven in Zamfara state.

While Kebbi and Kwara state recorded four cases each, Gombe, Taraba, Ogun and Ekiti recorded two cases each. One case each was also confirmed in Bayelsa and Osun state.

With 81 new cases in Lagos, confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria’s economic capital have now risen to 1,845.

While Kano has the second-highest number of confirmed cases with 605, the FCT has 356 cases to occupy the third position.

Sadly, the NCDC's announcement of 15 more deaths brought the total of coronavirus fatalities in Nigeria to 143.

The number of recoveries has also increased to 778 as 33 patients, who recovered from the infection have been issued a clean bill of health.