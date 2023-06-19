24-hour curfew declared in Plateau following mass assault

In response to the tragic incident, Artu has issued a strict 24-hour curfew, effectively halting all vehicular movement until further notice. Only authorised security personnel and essential workers will be allowed to travel during this period.

The assault, which resulted in a significant loss of life and the wanton destruction of properties valued in the millions of naira, has left the community devastated.

What happened in Plateau

The violence erupted when a deceased body was brought into a local mosque, triggering an onslaught of machete-wielding attackers who showed no mercy as they targeted innocent residents.

A survivor, seeking refuge at the Palace of Mishkaham Mangu near the Mangu Police Station, shared their harrowing experience.

"Our house is located near the mosque, and by God's grace, we narrowly escaped being victims of the brutal machete attacks," they recounted. "We are anxiously waiting, relying on divine intervention to protect us."

The gravity of the situation was confirmed by Lawrence Kyarshik, the National Director of Public Affairs. He described Mangu town as being engulfed in fear and uncertainty, with residents living in a state of confusion.

Bala Fwangji, the representative for the Mangu South constituency, further validated the severity of the crisis. He expressed deep concern, stating, "Our people in Mangu are under siege. Innocent individuals are being mercilessly attacked and killed without remorse. The violence, which initially erupted in the Bwai community, has now spread to Mangu town and Sabon Gari."

