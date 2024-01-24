ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi Govt stops salaries of 231 civil servants over failure to update their records

News Agency Of Nigeria

The head of service stated that the affected civil servants failed to comply with the Kogi State government’s directive to update their records.

Kogi State Head of Service (HoS), Hannah Odiyo [The Trumpet]
Kogi State Head of Service (HoS), Hannah Odiyo [The Trumpet]

Recommended articles

The state’s Head of Service (HoS), Hannah Odiyo, made this known on Wednesday in Lokoja at the inauguration of the issuance of Identity (ID) cards to state workers.

Odiyo said that the affected civil servants failed to comply with the Kogi State government’s directive to update their records. The HoS said that the salaries of the affected civil servants had been suspended since November 2023 till date.

Odiyo explained that the exercise was carried out in a bid to further authenticate the updated staff records. She explained that in May 2022, her Office had earlier sent out an enclosed form (Bio Data Form) to all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to be filled by the civil servants and returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised that authentic data was required for adequate planning by the government, especially in a transition period like this.

“Although the Bio Data exercise revealed a lot of inadequacies on the part of the MDAs, a total number of 231 staff have failed to show up for the updated records exercise.

“This has led to the suspension of their salaries since November 2023 till date.

“The question now is, where are they? Who are they? Are they ghosts?” she queried.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary (PS) of, the Research Evaluation and Policy Analysis/Certificate Verification Department (REPA), Memunat Shuaib, commended the HoS for her proactiveness in ensuring the actualisation of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Teddy Adegbola, the PS, Ministry of Information and Communications, congratulated the government for a landmark achievement in the history of the Kogi civil service. The PS, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Modupe Andi also applauded the office of the head of civil service for a successful update exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC set for Akoko North-East/West Federal Constituency election in Ondo State

INEC set for Akoko North-East/West Federal Constituency election in Ondo State

President Bola Tinubu embarks on private visit to Paris, France

President Bola Tinubu embarks on private visit to Paris, France

Presidency warns those playing ‘dirty politics’ with CBN, FAAN relocation

Presidency warns those playing ‘dirty politics’ with CBN, FAAN relocation

Until Igbos thank God, they'll continue to suffer - Enugu Archbishop cautions against war calls

Until Igbos thank God, they'll continue to suffer - Enugu Archbishop cautions against war calls

UNICEF calls for more education funding in North East Nigeria

UNICEF calls for more education funding in North East Nigeria

He’s not with us - DSS denies arrest of Miyetti Allah President

He’s not with us - DSS denies arrest of Miyetti Allah President

Restore power within 7 days or face mass protest - Ibadan communities warn IBEDC

Restore power within 7 days or face mass protest - Ibadan communities warn IBEDC

Former Anambra Governor Obiano denies ₦40 billion corruption charges

Former Anambra Governor Obiano denies ₦40 billion corruption charges

Ndume accuses ‘Lagos Boys’ of misleading Tinubu to relocate FAAN, CBN depts

Ndume accuses ‘Lagos Boys’ of misleading Tinubu to relocate FAAN, CBN depts

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]

IGP launches special intervention squad to tackle insecurity in FCT