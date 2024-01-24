Kogi Govt stops salaries of 231 civil servants over failure to update their records
The head of service stated that the affected civil servants failed to comply with the Kogi State government’s directive to update their records.
The state’s Head of Service (HoS), Hannah Odiyo, made this known on Wednesday in Lokoja at the inauguration of the issuance of Identity (ID) cards to state workers.
Odiyo said that the affected civil servants failed to comply with the Kogi State government’s directive to update their records. The HoS said that the salaries of the affected civil servants had been suspended since November 2023 till date.
Odiyo explained that the exercise was carried out in a bid to further authenticate the updated staff records. She explained that in May 2022, her Office had earlier sent out an enclosed form (Bio Data Form) to all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to be filled by the civil servants and returned.
She emphasised that authentic data was required for adequate planning by the government, especially in a transition period like this.
“Although the Bio Data exercise revealed a lot of inadequacies on the part of the MDAs, a total number of 231 staff have failed to show up for the updated records exercise.
“This has led to the suspension of their salaries since November 2023 till date.
“The question now is, where are they? Who are they? Are they ghosts?” she queried.
Earlier, the Permanent Secretary (PS) of, the Research Evaluation and Policy Analysis/Certificate Verification Department (REPA), Memunat Shuaib, commended the HoS for her proactiveness in ensuring the actualisation of the project.
On his part, Teddy Adegbola, the PS, Ministry of Information and Communications, congratulated the government for a landmark achievement in the history of the Kogi civil service. The PS, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Modupe Andi also applauded the office of the head of civil service for a successful update exercise.
