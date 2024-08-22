21-year-old man kidnaps his mentor's son, demands ₦2 million ransom

The police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina. He said: “On August 17, at about 2 pm, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting Halilu Yusuf, 21, of Gezawa, via Shinkafi village, in connection with a suspected case of kidnapping a six-year-old.”

He said that the suspect lured and kidnapped the victim from Kofar-Sauri quarters, who happens to be the son of his mentor and demanded a ₦2 million ransom from the father.

Aliyu revealed that the suspect slept with the boy in his room, after which, he took him to another place for safekeeping, not knowing that the police operatives were trailing him. The police spokesman explained that the suspect made an anonymous phone call and informed the father of his son’s abduction.

“Upon receipt of the report, the command quickly mobilised the operatives led by the DPO GRA, Katsina and swung into action.

“The team successfully traced and arrested the suspect, and the victim was rescued unhurt,” he said.