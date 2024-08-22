ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

21-year-old man kidnaps his mentor's son, demands ₦2 million ransom

News Agency Of Nigeria

During the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence.

21-year-old man kidnaps his mentor's son, demands ₦2 million ransom
21-year-old man kidnaps his mentor's son, demands ₦2 million ransom

Recommended articles

The police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina. He said: “On August 17, at about 2 pm, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting Halilu Yusuf, 21, of Gezawa, via Shinkafi village, in connection with a suspected case of kidnapping a six-year-old.”

He said that the suspect lured and kidnapped the victim from Kofar-Sauri quarters, who happens to be the son of his mentor and demanded a ₦2 million ransom from the father.

Aliyu revealed that the suspect slept with the boy in his room, after which, he took him to another place for safekeeping, not knowing that the police operatives were trailing him. The police spokesman explained that the suspect made an anonymous phone call and informed the father of his son’s abduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon receipt of the report, the command quickly mobilised the operatives led by the DPO GRA, Katsina and swung into action.

“The team successfully traced and arrested the suspect, and the victim was rescued unhurt,” he said.

He further revealed that during the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence. Aliyu said that the suspect would be charged in court after the completion of the investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC frees ex-hajj commission chair amid ongoing ₦90bn fraud probe

EFCC frees ex-hajj commission chair amid ongoing ₦90bn fraud probe

Federal Polytechnic Ede council forms committee to review expulsion of 27 students

Federal Polytechnic Ede council forms committee to review expulsion of 27 students

13 killed in Niger bandit attack, acting Governor Garba condemns as satanic

13 killed in Niger bandit attack, acting Governor Garba condemns as satanic

Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities

Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

21-year-old man kidnaps his mentor's son, demands ₦2 million ransom

21-year-old man kidnaps his mentor's son, demands ₦2 million ransom

Wike to Edwin Clark - 'I'll remain in PDP to fight this battle'

Wike to Edwin Clark - 'I'll remain in PDP to fight this battle'

Edo 2024: Ighodalo topples Okpebholo, Akpata in pre-election poll

Edo 2024: Ighodalo topples Okpebholo, Akpata in pre-election poll

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nonye Ezeayaeche [NAN]

Address hunger, inequality, 105-year-old activist tells Tinubu

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

First Lady to empower 37,000 women in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Nothing special about Tinubu's Bourdillon house, mine is better - VP Shettima

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima