RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

Authors:

Ima Elijah

According to Dokubo, Obi is lying to the public.

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist
10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, said the Obidient movement of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is a futile one “because it is going nowhere”.

Recommended articles

Speaking in a Facebook Live monitored by newsmen, Dokubo said Obi does not have the pedigree to match co-contenders, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu.

He tackled the former Anambra State governor on the recent release of some documents that showed he rejected plots of land offered to him by the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation (ASHDC) during his tenure as governor.

According to Dokubo, Obi is lying to the public.

“How would you compare Obi with Tinubu or Atiku? What is his antecedent? Lies. You are showing documents. Who showed that you rejected the lands? All these small small [sic] scams, who dem wan do naw [sic]?” Dokubo said.

Meanwhile, the Peter Obi Support Network has called for the immediate discontinuation of the negotiations and alliance between the LP and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The group said the NNPP’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwanso,’s continuous association with the Obi candidacy will be a liability rather than an asset.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Armed bandit

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations