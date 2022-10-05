2023: Police assure Zamfara of peaceful election as political parties sign peace accord

He gave the assurance in Gusau on Tuesday at an event for signing of peace accord by political parties in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Yusuf, who chaired the session, said the meeting was aimed at stimulating healthy interaction and mutual discussion on matters relating to the security and overall conduct of the February 2023 General Elections.

He explained that, the ICCES was an ad hoc committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), made up of the various security agencies to ensure free, fair and credible election.

“All security agencies in the state are working together to ensure effective deployment and management during the elections,” he said.

According to him, “All quasi-security outfits during campaigns/rallies and other electoral processes are banned”.

The police commissioner also warned that the use of firearms and other offensive weapons remained prohibited.

In his remarks, The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Saeed Babura, appealed to the political parties for maximum support and cooperation to INEC, the security agencies and other stakeholders.

NAN reports that during the event, all registered political parties and their governorship candidates signed the peace accord.