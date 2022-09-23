RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 elections will reflect voters’ expectations – INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured potential voters in the country that the 2023 polls will be free, credible and reflect their expectations.

2023 elections will reflect voters’ expectations – INEC. [posteritymediang]
2023 elections will reflect voters’ expectations – INEC. [posteritymediang]

Recommended articles

Gumus who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of a two-day workshop on Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) for Heads of Department (HODs) in the Commission, said the 2023 elections would be an improvement on the 2019 elections.

According to her, all measures for free, fair and credible elections in 2023 were being put in place by the commission, part of which is the EMSC training for HODs.

She stated that the Commission was optimistic that votes, in line with the expectations of voters in the country, would count as witnessed in recent elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

I am speaking on behalf of the Commission that as we have seen in Osun and Ekiti elections, the 2023 elections will be transparent enough and votes will count and that will further build confidence in the system.

“The 2023 elections will be more credible, fair and will be conclusive, that we assure Nigerians,” Gumus said.

She said the workshop would focus on the review of EMSC indicators and build on the capacity of HODs on EMSC report validation.

Hence this training workshop will provide the HODs a better understanding to perform their duties, as the commission prepares for the 2023 General Elections,” she said.

According to her, no fewer than 60 officials of the commission from Gombe, Adamawa, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau and Nasarawa States were being trained in Gombe State.

Ahead of the campaigns, the INEC national commissioner cautioned political parties on the need to ensure compliance with the rules and regulations of campaigns.

Gumus also appealed to Nigerians to be law-abiding and support peaceful processes leading to the conduct of the 2023 general election.

In his opening remarks, Mr Matthew Alao, the Team Lead, Governance, Peace and Security (GPS), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said the training would help strengthen the capacity of INEC officials.

Alao said the workshop was to ensure efficient planning and organisation in the work of the Commission, promote consistency and responsiveness, minimise delays while engendering confidence of the political actors in the electoral process.

“This workshop will also help to strengthen the capacities of the INEC officers to counter disinformation, reinforce assurance and credibility in the general election procedures.

“This informs UNDP’s partnership with INEC to organise and fund these series of workshop,” he said.

According to the UNDP official, election was critical to democratic progress as it created an opportunity to advance democratisation, encouraged political liberalisation, and promoted rule of law and sustainable development.

He commended INEC’s sustained incremental improvement in the conduct of elections especially since 2011.

Alao added that transparent and credible election remained the foundation to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16, which was aimed at promoting peaceful and inclusive societies.

He pledged the UNDP’s commitment to continue to assist INEC to achieve its mandate, as well as accomplish and sustain inclusive, transparent and credible electoral processes for a peaceful and cohesive society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day training is being sponsored by UNDP towards ensuring transparent, free, fair and credible elections in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC urges Ortom to pay pensioners’ entitlements

APC urges Ortom to pay pensioners’ entitlements

2023 elections will reflect voters’ expectations – INEC

2023 elections will reflect voters’ expectations – INEC

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Tinubu support group distributes relief items to FCT IDP camp

Tinubu support group distributes relief items to FCT IDP camp

Supreme Court strikes out suit seeking PDP to zone presidency to South East

Supreme Court strikes out suit seeking PDP to zone presidency to South East

Human rights Prof denies beating police orderly, says she's never assaulted anybody

Human rights Prof denies beating police orderly, says she's never assaulted anybody

Wike says Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket but he rejected it

Wike says Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket but he rejected it

BREAKING: Wike says Ayu wants to become SGF if PDP wins in 2023

BREAKING: Wike says Ayu wants to become SGF if PDP wins in 2023

ABU lecturer counters ASUU President’s claim on what will happen after strike

ABU lecturer counters ASUU President’s claim on what will happen after strike

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG