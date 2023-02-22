ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has declared February 24 as work free day for civil servants in the state to prepare for the general elections.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
According to the circular, public servants are expected to utilise the opportunity to travel to their homes where they registered to vote.

“This is time for all citizens to exercise their voting rights.

“His Excellency again appeals to all residents to be law abiding as they peacefully exercise their voting rights on Saturday and subsequent elections”, the circular said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

2023 Elections: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday in Osun

