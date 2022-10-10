RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: Allow police to regulate your rallies, IGP pleads with politicians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba-Alkali, has urged political parties and politicians to allow the police to regulate their campaigns for 2023 general elections.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

Baba-Alkali made the call on Sunday in Maiduguri while speaking to newsmen.

Read Also

Baba-Alkali said the measure was to contain any possible breakdown of law and order.

“I want to beg the politicians and political parties to give us the opportunity to regulate their processions, rallies and campaigns so that they don't have clash.

“The Commissioner of Police is not saying you must apply for permit before you campaign or rally but for him to know so that he can provide security for the venue of campaign or to tell you if another party is also campaigning, for you to adjust to another date.

“It’s a matter of regulating for the benefit of all, to avoid things getting out of control,” the IGP said.

While assuring of the force commitment to ensuring security for the election, the IGP said the use of pseudo security agents by any politician or party would not be tolerated.

He reiterated the need for community policing for maximum result in containing criminals, adding that the 10,000 police earlier recruited by the force had been deployed to their various LGAs to enhance community policing.

“Right now we have another 10,000 recruits undergoing training that we hope to graduate before the election,” Baba-Alkali said.

He noted the role played by Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in line with community policing in Borno where they played critical role in exposing insurgents in their communities to the authorities.

“The successes we achieved in fighting Boko-Haram couldn’t have been possible without injecting CJTF.

“The CJTF assisted greatly as they know who is who in the area and led security to flush them out. That is what we want to copy.

“Security is all about everybody playing his quota; what your next neighbour is doing must interest you,” the IGP said.

Baba-Alkali is in Borno for a two-day working visit where he inaugurated some police projects in Beneshiek and Maiduguri.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Fire guts Kogi State Assembly

BREAKING: Fire guts Kogi State Assembly

APC: Aisha Buhari calls on women to support Tinubu-Shettima ticket

APC: Aisha Buhari calls on women to support Tinubu-Shettima ticket

NEMA, military begin SAR operation to airlift trapped flood victims in Anambra

NEMA, military begin SAR operation to airlift trapped flood victims in Anambra

BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

2023: Allow police to regulate your rallies, IGP pleads with politicians

2023: Allow police to regulate your rallies, IGP pleads with politicians

2023: Kwankwaso pledges to prioritise education, youths empowerment

2023: Kwankwaso pledges to prioritise education, youths empowerment

Importation of used clothes is fueling the spread of Monkeypox - Customs

Importation of used clothes is fueling the spread of Monkeypox - Customs

PDP intensifies efforts to woo Wike as party flags off campaign in Uyo

PDP intensifies efforts to woo Wike as party flags off campaign in Uyo

Peter Obi expresses sadness over loss of 76 lives in Anambra flood

Peter Obi expresses sadness over loss of 76 lives in Anambra flood

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn