Akeredolu, Adebayo head APC’s committees for Tinubu’s victory in South-West

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and former Gov. Adeniyi Adebayo of Ekiti, have been appointed as Chairmen of committees inaugurated by the All Progressives Congress (APC), South-West zone, for 2023 general elections.

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. [Vanguard]
Kekemeke said that composition of the committees was to ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, particularly in the South-West zone, during the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s had constituted it’s committees in the South-West.

Akeredolu is the Chairman of the Special Committee on Eminent Persons’ Engagement, while former Gov. Adebayo is the co-Chairman, Advisory Committee with Chief Pius Akinyelure.

Kekemeke listed other members of the Akeredolu-led committee to include: Sen. Iyiola Omisore, the APC National Secretary and Mrs Olubunmi Oriniowo, National Ex-Officio member (South-West).

Other members were Mrs Yetunde Adesanya, Zonal Woman Leader and all the six South-West state Chairmen of the party.

Kekemeke listed members of the Adebayo-led committee as Chief Tajudeen Olusi; Chief Bamidele Oluwajana; Chief Henry Ajomale and the party’s Zonal Secretary, Mr Vincent Bewaji.

He said that the two committees were constituted to ensure that what happened to the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and late Chief MKO Abiola did not happen again.

“This is a lifetime chance to produce the President of Nigeria and we can’t afford to play with it as a party.

“As people in charge of managing the party in the zone, it has become a passion for us to deliver impressively to the APC.

“If the best, most experienced man with antecedents is from your zone, why won’t you be proud of him and won’t you tell your people to love themselves?,” he said.

Kekemeke said that they would do all within their capabilities to rally the zone for the APC presidential candidate.

He said that the party would soon announce the six reconciliatory committees to visit the six states in the South-West toward rallying support for Tinubu.

“As a result of this conviction of ours, call it passion or obsession, we will continue to meet, deliberate and take decision to further our desire,” he said.

Kekemeke said that the committees would work together with party leaders toward achieving the set goals.

