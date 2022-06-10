2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Obi is a former governor of Anambra State and the 2019 Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He dumped the main opposition party for the Labour Party last month when it became clear he would not be getting the People Democratic Party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

The 60-year-old has a huge following online, and is considered one of the frontline candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

Aisha announced her support for the LP candidate in a tweet.

“We need a President and not an emperor and the only person that is going to be “OBEDIENT” or “OBIDIENT” is Peter Obi @PeterObi!” Yesufu wrote on her verified Twitter handle.

“Desperation must not make you forfeit your rights!

“The #OfficeOfTheCitizen remains the highest office in the land!”

Yesufu (born 12 December 1973) is a Nigerian activist and businesswoman. She co-founded the #BringBackOurGirls movement, which brings attention to the abduction of over 200 girls from a secondary school in Chibok, Nigeria on 14 April 2014, by the terrorist group Boko Haram.

A fiery and vocal protester, Yesufu was another notable force during the #EndSARS protest. She was among those who led the protest in Abuja.

At a point during the protest, the police were deployed to disperse protesters from their convergence point. The police fired tear gas at the protesters and while many ran away for fear of being hurt, Yesufu, undaunted, stood her ground and refused to leave.

Her resilience and bravery encouraged many protesters to fight on.