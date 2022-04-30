RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2022 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to begin printing notification slips

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The board said that printing of slips could be done at any available internet point, private or public.

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]
A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

The board gave the directive in a statement, signed by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja.

Recommended articles

JAMB said that all candidates,who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) could start printing their 2022 UTME notification slips from Saturday, April 30 ahead of the exercise.

”The notification slip is available for printing by all candidates who had registered for the 2022 UTME scheduled to hold from Friday, 6th May, 2022 to 14th May, 2022.

”Printing of examination notification slip is compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.

”All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions and time of the examination beforehand, especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year.

”This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the board frowns at lateness to its examination and no excuses would be entertained from any candidate, as a stitch in time, saves nine.”

The board said that printing of slips could be done at any available internet point, private or public, while adding that candidates were to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on 2022 UTME slip printing, insert registration number and print.

The board also said that the slip contained candidates’ important details such as, registration number, examination centre within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre.

JAMB reiterated that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) which was also a register of attendance, in line with its “No biometric verification, no examination” policy.

JAMB said: “Candidates are also to note that no examination would be rescheduled for whatever reason.

“Therefore, all candidates are advised to prepare ahead and stay close to their examination venues, if possible, they should pay a prior visit to their centres before the date of the examination.

”Candidates are also reminded that the ban on prohibited items is still in force.

”Therefore, candidates should be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.

“The list of the banned items within the examination hall include but not limited to; flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jewellery, among others.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2022 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to begin printing notification slips

2022 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to begin printing notification slips

2023: Many politicians don't understand concept of loyalty – Amaechi

2023: Many politicians don't understand concept of loyalty – Amaechi

2023: AfDB’s Adesina, right man to succeed Buhari – Diaspora group

2023: AfDB’s Adesina, right man to succeed Buhari – Diaspora group

NAF inducts 49 BC officers, 1,549 recruits into Armed Forces

NAF inducts 49 BC officers, 1,549 recruits into Armed Forces

Tinubu promises to build Training, Skills Centre in honour of Alaafin

Tinubu promises to build Training, Skills Centre in honour of Alaafin

Presidential ticket: Atiku commits faith into PDP delegates' hands

Presidential ticket: Atiku commits faith into PDP delegates' hands

2023: FCT deserves a better recognition – Tambuwal

2023: FCT deserves a better recognition – Tambuwal

Gov Soludo seeks establishment of Bayern Academy in Anambra

Gov Soludo seeks establishment of Bayern Academy in Anambra

Jonathan qualified to run in 2023, Ozekhome faults Falana's claim

Jonathan qualified to run in 2023, Ozekhome faults Falana's claim

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)

2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)

NDLEA arrests drug baron indicted in Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)