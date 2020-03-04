The Deputy Controller Corrections, Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Dare Opadeji, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to him, preparations are in top gear to ensure an improved performance by the candidates (inmates) at the forthcoming examination.

NAN reports that over 1.9 million prospective candidates had registered for the examination which was expected to hold in 747 centres across the country.

“We are putting everything in place to ensure that the students come out tops in the examination.

“So far, the students are being lectured on various subjects by about 10 volunteer teachers from organisations such as the Ikoyi Baptist Church, the Goodnews Baptist Church and the Ummah Welfare Foundation.

“We also have some corporate individuals coming in from time to time to assist as well as the facility’s officials.

“We have averagely stocked libraries with modern books in various subject areas as well as computers and accessories.

“So in all, we are expecting that this year’s performance by the candidates in this UTME will be very impressive than that of the previous years,’’ Opadeji said.

The deputy controller, however, appealed to relevant stakeholders and other well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government in improving the facility’s school to ensure a more conducive, better teaching and learning environment.

Mr Ibikunle Idris, the Principal of the Ikoyi Custodial Centre School, said that the inmates were now exposed to longer hours of tutorials daily, in readiness for the UTME.

According to him, the enthusiasm among the inmates was high, as they take turns to teach in the class during lecture hours, while the lecturer watches on.

“During lessons, we introduce some motivational things, such as asking them to take turns in teaching others what they have learnt.

“With this, the inmates will have to pay attention while lectures are on, as they could be called upon at any point to take over the teaching.

“Last year, a total of 24 of these inmates sat for the same examination with the highest of them scoring 242 and 14 others scoring 180 and above.

“So far, a total of 10 of them that met admission criteria are awaiting placements in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) at the facility,’’ he said

The principal said that the 2019 successful inmates would be undertaking various courses ranging from Peace and Conflict Resolution, Mathematics, Criminology and Security Studies, Theology and others.

He added that the inmates would commence lectures at the NOUN facility anytime soon, while also pleading for a structural upgrade of the custodial school, with state-of-the-art facilities.

Mr Rotimi Oladokun, a Superintendent of Nigeria Correctional Service and the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos Command, noted that the general welfare of the inmates was key as the service had introduced life-changing skills that would also empower them.

“It is the belief of the service that when we empower these persons with various skills, they will come out better and well transformed to add value to themselves and the nation at large,’’ Oladokun said.