The proprietress of the Bethesda Home for the Blind in Mushin, Lagos, Mrs Chioma Ohakwe has urged the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to provide Apex Braille machines, for the visually impaired candidates registered for the 2019 UTME.

Ohakwe said this on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) saying she made the request to ensure the success of the candidates.

She said: “Each year, we are optimistic about the performance of our candidates in UTME, we believe this year is not going to be different

“In 2018, all the 25 candidates we presented for the examination made us proud, as the highest scorer among them posted 233 marks, and the lowest had 204.

“We are expecting a better performance this year, judging from the kind of preparation we are making.

“Our appeal is for JAMB to ensure that the apex braille machine is provided for these candidates to do their best,’’

She said that most visually impaired UTME candidates were not comfortable with the dictation mode deployed for them in the recent past.

“They complained that they do not get the words dictated clearly and could not read over their works before submission,” she said.

The proprietress appealed to governments to assist the home with funds to enable it to meet up with academic needs of the special candidates.