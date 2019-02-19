The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reportedly suspended 17 Computer-Based Centers from registering candidates for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for involving in different malpractices.

In its bulletin issued on Monday, February 18, 2019, the exam body also insisted that the registration for the 2019 UTME which is scheduled to close on Thursday, February 21, 2019 would not be extended.

The Chairman of JAMB’s Governing Board, Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe said in the bulletin that jamb is regulating the registration of the exam with rules and regulations in order to prevent candidates from extortions by fraudulent CBT centres.

Ndukwe said, “The 2019 registration commenced on Thursday, January 10, and is expected to end on Thursday, February 21. There would be no extension of the exercise as the deadline remains sacrosanct.

“To ensure that Nigerians are not exploited or have their data mutilated, the board has regulated the registration exercise so that we may obtain the actual statistics that will reflect the realities on the ground.

“Any centre we find not complying with the ethics of registration will be sanctioned and we believe that this is the way to go in ensuring that the right things are done. All requirements have been defined and agreed upon by the board and centre owners.”

According to JAMB’s bulletin, the suspended CBT centres include: According to the JAMB’s release, the suspended CBT centres are Matar Miseri Cordiae Centre and Mardakem Company Limited, both in Akwa-Ibom State; Bintels Global Services, Anambra State; Global ICT Connect Limited, Benue State; Swiftcom Global, Cross River State; Sapele Technical College, Delta State; Evangel University, Ebonyi State; Bishop Gabriel CBT Centre and DA Civic Centre, both in Edo State.

Others are; University of Benin ICT Centre and Netskills Digital Solutions, both in Edo State; College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti and St. Silas Anglican School, both in Ekiti State; Medes ICT Centre in Ondo State; Divine Success CBT Centre in Oyo State; Riyom ICT Centre in Plateau State, and Taraba State University CBT Centre in Taraba State.