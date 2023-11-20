2,000 young entrepreneurs participate in Sokoto Business Fair

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was organised by 21st Century Entrepreneurs Hub, an NGO, in partnership with Global Entrepreneurship Network Nigeria.

NAN reports that the entrepreneurs displayed the variety of goods and services they produced, while the fair presented opportunities for sales, links and engagement partnerships.

Speaking with newsmen at the occasion, the Chairman of 21st Century Entrepreneurs Hub, Malam Umar Idris, urged young entrepreneurs to maximally explore business opportunities in Nigerian communities.

Idris said that the week-long 2023 global entrepreneurs week was organised by Global Entrepreneurship Network Nigeria. He described the theme of this year’s event: “How Business Thrive,” as apt.

According to him, it is an opportunity for small entrepreneurs to mingle, share ideas and attract new customers for their businesses, as part of global entrepreneurship week being celebrated in 160 countries across the world.

Idris said that the expo, which had been organised in Sokoto in the last six years, was now being extended to Kebbi, Zamfara and Niger states, all aimed at stimulating business growth.

“We engage in coaching young entrepreneurs, guiding them and linking them with possible markets and how to go about business activities,” Idris said.

“This expo is to mark the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) meant to celebrate innovators and job creators who launch startups.

“GEW inspires people everywhere through local, national and global activities designed to help them take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey,” he stated.

Idris explained that the activities comprised large scale competitions and events to intimate networking gatherings, connect participants to potential collaborators, mentors and even investors.

“It also introduces them to new possibilities and exciting opportunities,” Idris added.

He also said that the participants would be assisted to process, brand and promote their products and services. Idris said that no fewer than 2,000 entrepreneurs participated in the fair, 90% of whom were women, in line with the aim of empowering more women into active business engagements.

“The 21st century entrepreneurs hub, being the anchor, assist them with a platform to showcase their products and services, as most of them run businesses from their homes,” the chairman said.

The chairman expressed appreciation over increased government support, especially in mobilising people at the grassroots and enjoined citizens to maximally tap the opportunity.

He, however, called on groups and government parastatals to support the hub in extending the programme beyond one day, saying that this would be of utmost benefit to the residents of the state.