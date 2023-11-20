ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2,000 young entrepreneurs participate in Sokoto Business Fair

News Agency Of Nigeria

The entrepreneurs displayed variety of goods and services they produced, while the fair presented opportunities for sales, links and engagement partnerships.

2,000 young entrepreneurs participate in Sokoto Business Fair [The Guardian Nigeria]
2,000 young entrepreneurs participate in Sokoto Business Fair [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was organised by 21st Century Entrepreneurs Hub, an NGO, in partnership with Global Entrepreneurship Network Nigeria.

NAN reports that the entrepreneurs displayed the variety of goods and services they produced, while the fair presented opportunities for sales, links and engagement partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with newsmen at the occasion, the Chairman of 21st Century Entrepreneurs Hub, Malam Umar Idris, urged young entrepreneurs to maximally explore business opportunities in Nigerian communities.

Idris said that the week-long 2023 global entrepreneurs week was organised by Global Entrepreneurship Network Nigeria. He described the theme of this year’s event: “How Business Thrive,” as apt.

According to him, it is an opportunity for small entrepreneurs to mingle, share ideas and attract new customers for their businesses, as part of global entrepreneurship week being celebrated in 160 countries across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idris said that the expo, which had been organised in Sokoto in the last six years, was now being extended to Kebbi, Zamfara and Niger states, all aimed at stimulating business growth.

“We engage in coaching young entrepreneurs, guiding them and linking them with possible markets and how to go about business activities,” Idris said.

“This expo is to mark the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) meant to celebrate innovators and job creators who launch startups.

“GEW inspires people everywhere through local, national and global activities designed to help them take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idris explained that the activities comprised large scale competitions and events to intimate networking gatherings, connect participants to potential collaborators, mentors and even investors.

“It also introduces them to new possibilities and exciting opportunities,” Idris added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the participants would be assisted to process, brand and promote their products and services. Idris said that no fewer than 2,000 entrepreneurs participated in the fair, 90% of whom were women, in line with the aim of empowering more women into active business engagements.

“The 21st century entrepreneurs hub, being the anchor, assist them with a platform to showcase their products and services, as most of them run businesses from their homes,” the chairman said.

The chairman expressed appreciation over increased government support, especially in mobilising people at the grassroots and enjoined citizens to maximally tap the opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, called on groups and government parastatals to support the hub in extending the programme beyond one day, saying that this would be of utmost benefit to the residents of the state.

Some of the participants who spoke at the expo, Malama Hajara Malami, Jummai Bello and A’ishatu Musa, commended the organisers for giving them the opportunity to showcase their products to the world.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court dismisses PDP's Uba's appeal, affirms Hyacinth Alia as Benue governor

BREAKING: Court dismisses PDP's Uba's appeal, affirms Hyacinth Alia as Benue governor

2,000 young entrepreneurs participate in Sokoto Business Fair

2,000 young entrepreneurs participate in Sokoto Business Fair

Democracy has not been working because it was forced on Africa - Obasanjo

Democracy has not been working because it was forced on Africa - Obasanjo

APC, NNPP refute report of alleged plans to organise violent protest in Kano

APC, NNPP refute report of alleged plans to organise violent protest in Kano

FG says collaboration with HiiL will improve access to justice by all Nigerians

FG says collaboration with HiiL will improve access to justice by all Nigerians

Nigeria seeks institutional framework to address illicit financial flows in West Africa

Nigeria seeks institutional framework to address illicit financial flows in West Africa

No fewer than 30,000 Nigerians have benefited from Commonwealth scholarship scheme - FG

No fewer than 30,000 Nigerians have benefited from Commonwealth scholarship scheme - FG

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Guinness commissions 3 units of 10,000m3 capacity solar-powered water projects in Oyo

Guinness commissions 3 units of 10,000m3 capacity solar-powered water projects in Oyo

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

Nyesom Wike.

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances (Channels Television)

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

INEC is expected to announce the winner of the election in Bayelsa state anytime soon. [Channels TV]

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa