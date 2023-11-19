ADVERTISEMENT
2,000 flood victims in Ebonyi receive relief materials

News Agency Of Nigeria

The materials were distributed by Chinedu Ogah, a member, representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at Ohatekwe Amagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the relief materials distributed, included; bags of rice, beans, garri, mattresses, blankets, cash and other non-food items to the people.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for granting the request to assist victims of the disaster in various constituents of the state.

He also commended the Vice president, Kashim Shettima, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President and the state Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru for their support so far.

“I also thank the Director General of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Ahmed, for giving us a sense of belonging,” Ogah said.

Ngozi Echeazu, the Zonal Coordinator, South-East, NEMA, said the donation was made to June 2023 flood victims, to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

Echeazu, who was represented by an official of the agency, Nnayelugo Ezeani, said the donation was not a compensation and replacement for their huge losses but encouragement, and support from the federal government to assist them.

She said that there was a need for early campaigns, continuous sensitisation, meetings and collaboration among community leaders to prevent and address the menace of the flood.

“In June 2023, NEMA and the state agency came for assessment as to ascertain the level of damage which affected buildings, household items, farmlands, and economic trees among others.

“People should ensure they do not build on waterways and flood-prone areas,” Echeazu said.

The Chairman of the Council area, Sunday Nwankwo, lauded the Federal Government and the lawmakers for attracting the gesture to the area.

Nwankwo disclosed that the state government was making plans to reduce the trend in the state.

“There is a need for continuous enlightenment to people on best ways of reducing the impact of flood,” Nwankwo said.

