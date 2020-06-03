20 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in Lagos State have been discharged from isolation centres.

The state Ministry of Health while announcing this on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, said the patients were discharged upon treatment and recovery.

According to the ministry, 14 males and six females, were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

The ministry tweeted,“20 COVID-19 patients; 6 females and 14 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 11 from Gbagada, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), and 1 from Agidingbi Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 928, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos now.”