20 killed in Ore tanker explosion, Ondo Govt mourns victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government promises to reach out to the families of the victims.

The tanker explosion in Ore, Ondo State claimed 20 lives. [TVC]
The tanker explosion in Ore, Ondo State claimed 20 lives. [TVC]

This is contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, made available to newsmen in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores were killed as the tanker exploded on Sunday evening in the commercial town of Ore.

“With deep regrets and sadness, we mourn the tragic death of our fellow citizens in an explosion from a fuel laden tanker at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area.

“The government and people of the state are devastated by this unfortunate tragedy which is not only gripping but mind numbing.

“It is a tragedy that should not have occurred. Our hearts go out to the victims of the fuel tanker explosion and their families.

”This is a most horrendous way to die. We are shocked and traumatised as we express the depth of our grief for the victims of the explosion,” the statement reads in parts.

Ademola-Olateju said the state would reach out to the families of the victims of what she described as avoidable deaths.

The commissioner said whatever circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident must not be allowed to happen again.

“This is one tragedy too many and it is our joint responsibility to ensure this does not happen again.

“May God grant repose to the souls of the departed and succour to their families,” the statement concluded.

